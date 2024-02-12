To understand what is happening in the world, you need a variety of sources. You can’t settle for the big three conformist news agencies AFP, AP and Reuters. You should listen to different opinions and confront contradictory arguments.

Contents of N°73 - February 9, 2024

EDITORIAL

0332 The Anglo-Saxons change their strategy in Ukraine

AMERICAS

0333 Joe Biden enacts sanctions against all those who support Jewish supremacists in the West Bank

0334 Lloyd Austin intervenes for the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza

0335 Jack Sullivan reiterates U.S. humanitarian support for Palestinians

0336 Washington Develops Comprehensive Settlement in Wider Middle East

0337 U.S. overwhelmed by debt

0338 The White House tried to prevent the release of books

0339 Interview of Vladimir Putin by Tucker Carlson

0340 Public servant arrested for organizing electoral fraud in 2020

0341 Re-election of Nayib Bukele

0342 U.S. arms Guyana against Venezuela

0343 Ecuador’s exports under threat

EUROPE

0344 Pope Francis against anti-Judaism and anti-Semitism

0345 Israeli Air Force aircraft shuttles to the United Kingdom

0346 Towards the reunification of Ireland

0347 According to France, Ukraine shot down a Russian plane of Ukrainian POWs with a Patriot missile

0348 France condemns Jewish supremacists

0349 Emmanuel Macron pays tribute to the French Jewish victims of October 7

0350 Belgian Development Agency bombed in Gaza

0351 The "Athens Formula"

0352 Andrzej Duda acknowledges that Crimea is historically Russian

0354 Electronic warfare in the Baltic Sea and on the Polish-Belarusian border

0355 The Hungarian Parliament has not voted for Sweden’s accession to NATO

0356 Norway grants new facilities to the Pentagon

0357 Estonia moves graves of Soviet soldiers without informing their families

0358 McCarthyism in the European Parliament

0359 European Parliament denounces political situation in Greece

0360 Moldova could participate in Ukrainian military actions against Russia

0361 Kosovo appropriates Serbian dinars

0362 Russia lectures Israeli ambassador

0363 Dmitry Medvedev warns NATO of nuclear apocalypse

AFRICA

0364 Mali censors France-Télévisions

0365 Macky Sall effectively suspends constitutional powers

0366 Gabon now Russia’s flag of convenience

ASIA

0367 Jewish supremacists compare David Cameron to Neville Chamberlain

0368 Jewish anti-Zionist demonstration in Haifa

0369 Jewish anti-Zionist demonstration in Caesarea

0370 Germany bans entry of Jewish supremacist minister

0371 Israel has already blocked UNRWA’s accounts

0372 The UN and Gaza, the ’pressure cooker of despair’

0373 The state of health of separated Palestinian children

0374 The real purpose of the current Israeli bombing

0375 Five years in prison for challenging the official narrative of the events of October 7

0376 Jordan denies involvement in U.S. bombing

0377 Saudi Arabia arranges Saad Hariri’s return

0378 UNRWA to close services in Lebanon on 1 March

0379 Islamic Resistance in Iraq Attacks U.S. Bases in Occupied Syria

0380 Hamas and Türkiye

0381 Abrupt change at the head of the Bank of Türkiye

0382 Mrs. Demirtas could replace her husband

0383 The U.S. wanted to bomb Iran without hurting it

0384 Ebrahim Raisi calls for withdrawal of US forces from the wider Middle East

0385 Jailed Imran Khan nevertheless campaigns

0386 North Korea Considers Seventh Nuclear Test

0387 Moon Cult Funding Scandal Continues

INTERGOVERNMENTAL ORGANIZATIONS

0388 António Guterres presents his annual review

0389 Vassily Nebenzia reminds Westerners that they are playing with fire

0390 Alice Wairimu Nderitu’s bias questioned