To understand what is happening in the world, you need a variety of sources. You can’t settle for the big three conformist news agencies AFP, AP and Reuters. You should listen to different opinions and confront contradictory arguments.
This diversity is all the more essential as the Gaza massacre is presented to us in an unambiguous manner; as we do not perceive the division of Hamas between the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of the Palestinian Resistance nor that of Israel between nationalists and supporters of Jewish supremacism; As Iran enters the war, the reactions of the majority of the world are hidden from us.
To help you understand, we publish Voltaire, International Newsletter every week, summarizing the facts and arguments of each side. We started in the summer of 2022 and have gradually built up a team of specialists covering the entire world.
Although still perfectible, this newsletter is already unmatched.
Contents of N°73 - February 9, 2024
EDITORIAL
0332 The Anglo-Saxons change their strategy in Ukraine
AMERICAS
0333 Joe Biden enacts sanctions against all those who support Jewish supremacists in the West Bank
0334 Lloyd Austin intervenes for the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza
0335 Jack Sullivan reiterates U.S. humanitarian support for Palestinians
0336 Washington Develops Comprehensive Settlement in Wider Middle East
0337 U.S. overwhelmed by debt
0338 The White House tried to prevent the release of books
0339 Interview of Vladimir Putin by Tucker Carlson
0340 Public servant arrested for organizing electoral fraud in 2020
0341 Re-election of Nayib Bukele
0342 U.S. arms Guyana against Venezuela
0343 Ecuador’s exports under threat
EUROPE
0344 Pope Francis against anti-Judaism and anti-Semitism
0345 Israeli Air Force aircraft shuttles to the United Kingdom
0346 Towards the reunification of Ireland
0347 According to France, Ukraine shot down a Russian plane of Ukrainian POWs with a Patriot missile
0348 France condemns Jewish supremacists
0349 Emmanuel Macron pays tribute to the French Jewish victims of October 7
0350 Belgian Development Agency bombed in Gaza
0351 The "Athens Formula"
0352 Andrzej Duda acknowledges that Crimea is historically Russian
0354 Electronic warfare in the Baltic Sea and on the Polish-Belarusian border
0355 The Hungarian Parliament has not voted for Sweden’s accession to NATO
0356 Norway grants new facilities to the Pentagon
0357 Estonia moves graves of Soviet soldiers without informing their families
0358 McCarthyism in the European Parliament
0359 European Parliament denounces political situation in Greece
0360 Moldova could participate in Ukrainian military actions against Russia
0361 Kosovo appropriates Serbian dinars
0362 Russia lectures Israeli ambassador
0363 Dmitry Medvedev warns NATO of nuclear apocalypse
AFRICA
0364 Mali censors France-Télévisions
0365 Macky Sall effectively suspends constitutional powers
0366 Gabon now Russia’s flag of convenience
ASIA
0367 Jewish supremacists compare David Cameron to Neville Chamberlain
0368 Jewish anti-Zionist demonstration in Haifa
0369 Jewish anti-Zionist demonstration in Caesarea
0370 Germany bans entry of Jewish supremacist minister
0371 Israel has already blocked UNRWA’s accounts
0372 The UN and Gaza, the ’pressure cooker of despair’
0373 The state of health of separated Palestinian children
0374 The real purpose of the current Israeli bombing
0375 Five years in prison for challenging the official narrative of the events of October 7
0376 Jordan denies involvement in U.S. bombing
0377 Saudi Arabia arranges Saad Hariri’s return
0378 UNRWA to close services in Lebanon on 1 March
0379 Islamic Resistance in Iraq Attacks U.S. Bases in Occupied Syria
0380 Hamas and Türkiye
0381 Abrupt change at the head of the Bank of Türkiye
0382 Mrs. Demirtas could replace her husband
0383 The U.S. wanted to bomb Iran without hurting it
0384 Ebrahim Raisi calls for withdrawal of US forces from the wider Middle East
0385 Jailed Imran Khan nevertheless campaigns
0386 North Korea Considers Seventh Nuclear Test
0387 Moon Cult Funding Scandal Continues
INTERGOVERNMENTAL ORGANIZATIONS
0388 António Guterres presents his annual review
0389 Vassily Nebenzia reminds Westerners that they are playing with fire
0390 Alice Wairimu Nderitu’s bias questioned
