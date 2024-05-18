We publish Voltaire, International Newsletter every week, summarizing the facts and arguments of each side. We started in the summer of 2022 and have gradually built up a team of specialists covering the entire world.

Although still perfectible, this newsletter is already unmatched.

This wealth of information is only accessible by subscription:

– Yearly subscription: €150

– Monthly subscription: €15

By subscribing you not only receive in-depth information, but you also support our action.

You will receive an email every Friday with a link allowing you to download Voltaire, International Newsletter in PDF.

Contents of N°87

EDITORIAL

• 1215 The UNGA overwhelmingly calls for Palestine’s UN full membership

AMERICAS

• 1216 Antony Blinken has seen no credible Israeli plan to ensure the security of Gazans

• 1217 Washington’s Proposals to Reorient the IDF from the Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine to the Fight Against the Hamas Branch Allied to the Resistance

• 1218 AIPAC Calls for Resumption of Arms Shipments to Israel

• 1219 The U.S. Armed Forces are not capable of waging high-intensity wars

• 1220 China did not interfere in the 2020 presidential election

• 1221 Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito condemn the loss of values in the United States

• 1222 The election of José Raul Mulino may have been favored by Washington

EUROPE

• 1223 The United Kingdom participated in "Operation Omega" of torture and murder in Afghanistan

• 1224 David Cameron does not want to interrupt British arms deliveries to Israel

• 1225 France on the way to Latin-Americanization

• 1226 Kanaks demand their independence

• 1227 German court rules that AfD surveillance is legitimate

• 1228 Assassination attempt on Robert Fico

• 1229 Estonia does not plan to send troops to Ukraine

• 1230 Josep Borrell defends UNRWA

• 1231 Josep Borell condemns a possible Israeli attack on the civilian population of Rafah

• 1232 Josep Borrell comments on the UNGA vote on Palestine’s membership

• 1233 European Council releases financial aid to Ukraine before the end of Zelensky’s mandate

• 1234 European Council takes unilateral coercive measures against Iran

• 1235 Strange "democracy" of the European Parliament

• 1236 Aleksandar Vucic wants to take a step towards Ukraine

• 1237 Washington threatens Tbilisi

• 1238 CIA vs. Soros’ men in Armenia and Georgia

• 1239 Volodymyr Zelensky tries to escape prosecution on 22 May by removing Ukraine from certain articles of the European Convention on Human Rights

• 1240 ’Integral Nationalists’ Take Antony Blinken’s Rock Concert Badly

• 1241 The Russian army closes in on Kharkov

• 1242 Andrei Belousov, new Russian Minister of Defense

AFRICA

• 1243 Israel violated the Camp David Accords

• 1244 Yoweri Museveni establishes a dynasty

• 1245 Laurent Gbagbo agrees to run in the 2025 presidential election

• 1246 Ali Bongo files a complaint against his successor

ASIA

• 1247 Credit rating agencies downgrade Israel

• 1248 Israeli government divided over Gaza and "The Day After"

• 1249 Israeli society divided over Haredim conscription

• 1250 Itamar Ben-Gvir makes humanitarian aid to Gaza’s civilian population conditional on the return of Israeli hostages and prisoners of war

• 1251 2024 Israel Prize winners call on Benjamin Netanyahu not to give in to white supremacists

• 1252 According to The Times, Hamas is preparing to set up a base in Türkiye to assassinate Israeli leaders and personalities

• 1253 Hassan Nasrallah receives a Hamas delegation

• 1254 First repatriation of Syrians from Lebanon

• 1255 Attempt to prepare a coup d’état in Jordan

• 1256 Iraq increases its oil reserves

• 1257 The United Arab Emirates will not help Israel commit its crimes in Palestine

• 1258 Russia denounces the illegality of the Anglo-Saxon war against Ansar Allah

• 1259 Sheikh Meshaal al-Ahmad Al-Sabah dissolves the new Kuwaiti Parliament

• 1260 Recep Tayyip Erdogan transforms Holy Savior-in-Chora into a mosque

• 1261 Türkiye treats wounded Palestinian resistance fighters

• 1262 Iranian doctors had established the effectiveness of Ivermectin against Covid-19

• 1263 Arvind Kejriwal, released for the duration of his electoral campaign

• 1264 US war against China in Myanmar

• 1265 The British National Security Law is tougher than that of Hong Kong

• 1266 Japan reacts to US propaganda

• 1267 First judicial confession in the case of Japanese secret funds