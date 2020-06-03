On 2 June 2020, the medical journal The Lancet (Elsevier group) put out a cautionary notice regarding an article it had previously published on the dangerousness of hydroxychloroquine in the treatment of Covid-19 [1].

On its part, in a recent article, The Guardian highlighted the flimsiness of the study’s basic data, provided by US analytics company Surgisphere [2].

Others involved in the study but who are not affiliated with Surgisphere [3], have requested an investigation into the origin and reliability of the data which was used.

The Lancet has indicated that it is awaiting the outcome of the investigation before pronouncing itself on the reliability of the study [4].