In an interview given to the Axios website [1], President Donald Trump confirmed what we have been repeating for two years, namely that he does not endorse the strategy crafted by Elliott Abrams of recognizing Juan Guaidó as president to replace Nicolás Maduro, confiscating Venezuelan assets abroad, bringing charges against Venezuelan elected officials for drug trafficking, and supporting putschist groups.

President Trump specified that the idea of a meeting came from President Maduro, that he is not opposed to it, but that he has not yet accepted it.