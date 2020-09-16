The International Criminal Court has produced two video recordings, dated July 8 and 23, 2020, respectively, of two Myanmar soldiers, Zaw Naing Tun and Myo Win Tun, confessing to having raped and massacred the residents of Taung Bazar on the orders of Colonel Than Htike .

It may be that these two soldiers are currently being detained in The Hague where they could be put on trial, even though the ICC has no jurisdiction over Myanmar. Alternatively, they may be in the hands of insurgents or jihadists who extorted their confession under duress.

These testimonies offset that given by a jihadi officer who was apprehended on 4 October 2017 while setting fire to a village in order to frame the Myanmar authorities.

For three years, the West has accused the Myanmar military of genocide [1], which the Myanmar government denies [2] .

Myanmar State Counsellor and Noble Peace Prize laureate, Aung San Suu Kyi, had come to The Hague to denounce the dishonesty the Court [3].