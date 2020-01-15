Japan backs Myanmar over genocide charges

The western camp finds itself divided over the Myanmar controversy. After India, Japan also maintains that there has been no genocide of the Rohingya people, but rather a counter-terrorist crackdown on the "Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army," also known by its former name Harakah al-Yaqin, or "Faith Movement."

At the press conference he gave on 26 December 2019 in Yangon (ex-Rangoon), Japanese Ambassador to Myanmar, Ichiro Maruyama, seized the opportunity to cross the T’s and dot the I’s. His government firmly believes that there is no genocide in Burma, but a jihadist attack instead. He, therefore, expressed the hope that the International Court of Justice will not prescribe provisional measures as a result of Aung San Suu Kyi’s statement in that forum on 12 December 2019 [1].

The 1991 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and Special Advisor to Myanmar since 2016 has been the target of an international smear campaign since the Rohingya exodus in 2017. The support she enjoys in China has been interpreted in the context of Sino-US rivalries. The backing from India is viewed through the prism of Narendra Modri’s Hindutva policy. The "Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army" is a jihadist organization headquartered in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. It is supported by the World Islamic Organization and armed by the Pentagon [2].