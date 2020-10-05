According to a poll scrutinized by the Washington Examiner [1], 61% of Americans anticipate a Second Civil War. 52% are already stocking up on food supplies; while some stores, such as Sam’s Club and Costco, have started rationing the distribution of basic products.

Among the many wires likely to trigger a civil war, voters ticked off public reaction to the anti-Covid 19 measures imposed by certain governors even more than the subversion of the presidential election results.