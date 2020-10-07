Syria is the first state in the world to condemn Turkey’s international role.

In a television interview on 6 October 2020, President Bashar al-Assad, after recalling Ankara’s support and dealings with Daesh, accused his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of having organized the attack on Artsakh (Karabakh) in order to divert public attention at home away from mounting internal problems.

At the same time, Syrian Ambassador to the UN Bajar Ja’afari addressed a letter to the Security Council recapitulating the crimes perpetrated by Turkey in Syria.

In addition, Abkhazia, whose situation vis-à-vis Georgia is analogous to that of Artsakh vis-à-vis Azerbaijan, opened an embassy in Damascus coinciding with the date of al-Assad’s televised appearance,