The third ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, brokered in Washington this time, held for only one hour, on 26 October 2020. Entered into force at 8 a.m., it had already fallen through by 9 a.m. .

Like the previous ones, in Moscow and Paris on 10 and 18 October respectively, this one too seems to have been violated by Azerbaijan.

The Karabakh war started exactly one month ago, on 27 September. The OSCE “Minsk Group” is co-chaired by the United States, France and Russia. Each of these powers has witnessed the ineffectiveness of using diplomatic channels.