Joint statement by the Members of European Council

We, European Leaders, are shocked and saddened by the terrorist attacks in France.

We condemn in the strongest possible terms these attacks which represent attacks on our shared values.

We stand united and firm in our solidarity with France, with the French people and the Government of France – in our common and continued fight against terrorism and violent extremism.

We call on Leaders around the world to work towards dialogue and understanding among communities and religions rather than division.