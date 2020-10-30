Pakistan has repeatedly denied reports, appearing in Azerbaijani and Turkish Facebook accounts, about Pakistani troops being mobilized to support the Azerbaijani army against the Armenians. However, according to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, interviewed by Indian television WION, and echoed by the Russian daily Kommersant [1], Pakistani jihadists were recruited at the start of the conflict from within the jihadi organizations used by the secret services against India (Jamaat-i-Islami, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Al-Badr). They were sent from Peshawar to Baku. and are currently fighting on the ground.

In return, Turkey is said to have pledged to strengthen its support for Pakistan’s territorial claims with regard to Kashmir.

In the past, Turkey and Pakistan jointly participated in many US-led covert operations.

Meanwhile, Astakh released a video showing a Syrian prisoner from Hama, Mehred Muhammad Alshkher. He can be heard saying that he came to fight the Armenians with other people from his katiba at the request of Turkey and for a salary of 250 dollars a month.