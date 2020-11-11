President Vladimir Putin has ordered the deployment of a Russian peacekeeping force between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The complete ceasefire came into effect on 10 November 2020 at midnight [1].

It is a heavy defeat for the Armenians of Artsakh and of Armenia itself, who pay the price for having misunderstood the 2018 coup.

Armenia - whose prime minister, Nikol Pashinyan, rose to power thanks to a "color revolution" sponsored by speculator George Soros - has been supported verbally by almost all international actors, but never in practice.

The Pentagon was counting on the Turks to decimate the Armenians, so that the United States could then launch a war against Turkey.

President Putin approached his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, proposing this ceasefire agreement in order to prevent a genocide, and also to allow Turkey to ward off a war with Washington.

The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict claimed the lives of at least 1,300 people in the span of one month and a half.