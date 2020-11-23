According to The Times, the British signals-intelligence service (Government Communications Headquarters, aka CGHQ [photo]), has been tasked with countering anti-vaccine arguments on the internet.

The British government is quite convinced that such arguments could only have been planted by its hereditary enemy, Moscow. It therefore authorized its intelligence services to adapt the tools used against the propaganda of the Islamic Emirate (Daesh) to tackle this new enemy.

The CGHQ has the ability to disrupt social media accounts and respond anonymously on forums. It does not, however, have the possibility of intruding directly in accounts hosted by its "Five Eyes" allies (Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the USA). It acts in concert with the 77th Army Brigade created to counter "Russian propaganda" [1]. The 430-man unit works in conjunction with a rapid response team out of the Prime Minister’s Office.

It should be recalled that Russia is currently carrying out a vast vaccination campaign against Covid-19, but there is no question that this drug will ever be used in the West. On the contrary, the University of Oxford is developing a "good" vaccine especially for Westerners.

