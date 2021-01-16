On the orders of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran canceled the import of 150,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines donated to it by the Iranian community in the US.

The Supreme Leader authorized the importation of Chinese, Russian and Cuban vaccines, but banned the entry of Western vaccines, specifically from the US, UK and France. In fact, during his 8 January televised address (dedicated to the memory of General Soleimani), the Guide pointed out that the United States had just recorded more than 4,000 Corona deaths in a single day. "If they know how to make a vaccine and if Pfizer can produce one, why give it to us? They can use it for themselves, they will not have so many deaths and casualties (…) I do not trust them,” he continued.

82-year old Ayatollah Khamenei has never studied anything except Islam.