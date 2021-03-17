National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke by phone today with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, reaffirming the Biden Administration’s commitment to the Alliance. He expressed support for the Secretary General’s NATO 2030 initiative to continue adapting the Alliance to address systemic and transnational challenges, including cyber threats and climate change. Mr. Sullivan and the Secretary General also discussed NATO missions in Afghanistan and Iraq, and their shared concerns about Russia’s destabilizing activities. They noted the importance of continued Allied efforts to enhance burden-sharing and agreed to work closely together ahead of the NATO Summit to be held this year. Mr. Sullivan previewed the March 18 meeting that he and Secretary of State Blinken will hold with Chinese officials and welcomed NATO’s work to strengthen its dialogue with Indo-Pacific partners.