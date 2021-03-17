National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke by phone today with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, reaffirming the Biden Administration’s commitment to the Alliance. He expressed support for the Secretary General’s NATO 2030 initiative to continue adapting the Alliance to address systemic and transnational challenges, including cyber threats and climate change. Mr. Sullivan and the Secretary General also discussed NATO missions in Afghanistan and Iraq, and their shared concerns about Russia’s destabilizing activities. They noted the importance of continued Allied efforts to enhance burden-sharing and agreed to work closely together ahead of the NATO Summit to be held this year. Mr. Sullivan previewed the March 18 meeting that he and Secretary of State Blinken will hold with Chinese officials and welcomed NATO’s work to strengthen its dialogue with Indo-Pacific partners.
Voltaire Network | Washington D. C. (États-Unis) |
Emily Horne
Spokesman for the US National Security Council (since 2021).
Jake Sullivan’s telephone conversation with his counterparts in France, Germany, and the United Kingdom
Voltaire Network
Voltaire, international editionFocus News in Brief Controversies Diplomatic Wire Documentary Watch
North Atlantic Treaty Organization
NATO Puzzle
At the UN, NATO and EU Members Abstains on Nazism
New US Command for NATO Naval Battle in Europe
Propaganda: NATO calls for bidscontinue