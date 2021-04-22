Education Secretary Miguel Cardona (photo) has just instituted scholarships to reward the teaching of the “1619 Project” in schools.

The “1619 Project”, popularized by the homonymous supplements of the New York Times, assures that the United States was founded in 1619 with the plan to introduce slavery there.

Until now, it was considered either that the United States had been founded by the Pilgrim Fathers in 1620 – celebrated on Thanksgiving Day – or during the proclamation of Independence in 1776 – celebrated on Independence Day. The “1619 Project” traces their creation back to the arrival of black slaves. However, the latter were “imported” by Portuguese “merchants” and not by the British; moreover white English slaves were already present in the United States.

The doctrine of the current Democratic Party and the Biden-Harris Administration is based on this historical falsification. Its teaching in schools (nursery, primary and secondary) foreshadows its introduction into universities.