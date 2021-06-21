The United States is withdrawing its anti-aircraft defense from the Greater Middle East. The removal of Patriot missiles has already started in Iraq, Jordan and Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, which is also seeing the dismantling of the Thaaad system (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense) [1].

Moscow’s new ambassador to Iraq, Elbruz Kutrashev (former chargé d’affaires in Syria) [photo], recommended a take over from the US and equipping the country with Russian S-400s, like in Syria. They could be operational in 2025.