On 2 July 2021, the Kremlin released its new National Security Strategy (downloadable below), which hadn’t been revised in 6 years.

Therein, the Kremlin takes into account all types of threats, primarily coming from the United States and its allies.For each one it defines the response to be provided.

For the first time, the National Security Strategy includes attacks against “Russian traditional values of a spiritual, moral, cultural and historical nature” perpetrated by states, NGOs and terrorist groups. It emphasizes that such attacks "create an informational and psychological impact on individual, collective and public consciousness by disseminating social and moral attitudes that contradict the traditions, convictions and beliefs of the peoples of the Russian Federation."