Syria responded to the Security Council regarding the situation in Lebanon [1]. This is the first time in more than a decade that Damascus is getting involved in Lebanese politics.

This shift in attitude would indicate that Russia and the United States have acceded to Syria’s conditions for accepting their proposal to be in charge of the situation in Lebanon, as it had done, at the request of the international community, after the end of the Lebanese civil war (1975-90).

This option, which we announced several months ago, would divest France of its design to have administrative control over the country of the Cedar trees.