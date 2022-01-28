On 24 January 2022, Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) was joined in the Senate by a group of doctors and medical experts, including founder of myfreedoctor.com Dr. Ben Marble, to discuss in particular preventable deaths from Covid-19.

Dr. Marble testified that his association has given free medical online consultations to more than 150,000 Covid-19 patients. He prescribed to them the outpatient treatment recommended by Doctor Peter McCullough, which was published by the American Journal of Medicine in July 2020. It is based on hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, monoclonal antibodies, prednisone, as well as vitamins D and C and zinc. 99.99% of these patients are reported to have survived the infection.

This testimony proves that there have been effective and inexpensive treatments for this disease for at least 19 months. It contradicts the discourse of US medical authorities, from Doctor Anthony Faucy to the CDC, and shows the ineffectiveness their health policies.

The video of the event can be viewed here and Dr. McCullough’s paper can be downloaded below.