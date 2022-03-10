On 9 March 2022, the Kremlin announced that it would release the documents seized from US biological laboratories in Ukraine.

It would seem that the United States has not only violated the United Nations Convention on the Prohibition of Biological Weapons abroad, it has also carried out very dangerous experiments putting at risk the lives of its human guinea pigs.

The day before, 8 March, China had publicly asked the Pentagon to explain the 33 biological laboratories it operates under various names in 30 different countries.