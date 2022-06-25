The US State Department and USAID prevented their staff from interacting with Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction John Sopko (pictured).

Both managements advance the argument that the Inspector General’s mandate does not include their humanitarian action.

John Sopko is a government inspector who has worked for the legislative and executive branches. He was appointed to his current position in 2012 by President Barack Obama. He is currently carrying out multiples audits related to the fall of Kabul in August 2021.