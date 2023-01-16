Whilst Washington prohibits its own population and allies from buying Russian oil, it has been importing it on a massive scale without violating its so-called “sanctions”, reports The Telegraph of India [1].

India purchases 1.7 million barrels of Russian oil per day. This oil is first refined by Nayara Energy and Reliance Industries, and then resold legally to the United States.

In practice, this means that Washington’s economic war does not hurt Russia, but solely its allies in the European Union, who are the only ones deprived of Russian hydrocarbons. This observation should be placed in the context of the sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines, cutting off the European Union from its main source of energy.

This shows that Washington is fully aware that Moscow has not invaded Ukraine, but is there chiefly to enforce Security Council resolution 2202. All the Atlanticist propaganda accusing Russia of the most egregious crimes is, therefore, not aimed at mobilizing Western forces against it, but at manipulating the Europeans into accepting an economic recession imposed in the spirit of the 1992 Pentagon policy paper masterminded by Paul Wolfowitz (photo) [2]. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his deputy Victoria Nuland belong to the same ideological group as Paul Wolfowitz [3].

At the time, he wrote: "Although the United States supports the project of European integration, we must seek to prevent the emergence of European-only security arrangements which would undermine NATO, and in particular its military integrated command structure." For the Pentagon, the main enemy is not Russia, but an independent Europe.