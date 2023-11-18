We are embroiled in two wars, in Europe and the Middle East, which have increasingly serious consequences for our living conditions and security.

On the European front, what the Wall Street Journal calls "one of the largest acts of sabotage in Europe since World War II" was carried out in September 2022: the United States, assisted by Norway and Poland, blew up the Nord Stream, the main gas pipeline carrying cheap Russian gas to Germany and from there to other European countries. The dynamics of this wartime action were reconstructed, based on precise evidence, by U.S. journalist Seymour Hersh and a German investigation.

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken called the Nord Stream blockade "a huge strategic opportunity for years to come" and pointed out that "the U.S. has become the main supplier of liquefied natural gas to Europe," gas that we European citizens pay much more for than what we used to import from Russia.

At the same time, the U.S. is passing on to Europe the enormous cost of the NATO war in Ukraine against Russia. The European Commission is paving the way for Ukraine’s next entry into the EU, with the consequence that we European citizens will be the ones paying for the huge Ukrainian deficit.

On the Middle East front, the European Union supports the war by which Israel, with the United States and NATO behind it, attacks Pelestine and fuels a regional conflict targeting Iran in particular. Italy, which has been linked to Israel by a military pact since 2004, has provided the fighter jets on which Israeli pilots are trained, which bomb Gaza massacring civilians, and supports the Israeli military in various ways. In return, PM Netanyahu has promised PM Meloni that Italy will become an energy hub for shunting to Europe the gas Israel will send through the EastMed pipeline.

The section of the offshore gas field, which Israel claims sole ownership of, is located largely in the territorial waters of the Palestinian Territory of Gaza and that of the West Bank. Through the EastMed pipeline Israel will thus export to Italy and the EU the Palestinian natural gas it has seized by military force.