The “Conference on Ukraine’s Recovery” was held in London, and marked the transition to a new phase of the war against Russia: the US, NATO, and the EU are not only continuing to arm Kyiv forces but are preparing to transform Europe in the forefront of a long-lasting confrontation with Russia. There are several indications of what the plan might be:

1) Create a military demarcation line in Europe, like the one that has divided the Korean peninsula for 70 years, formally demilitarized through an armistice with Russia.

2) Put Ukraine, formally out of NATO, “under the tutelage” of Poland which, at the official request of Kyiv, would permanently deploy its military forces there together with those of the three Baltic Republics and possibly other NATO countries.

Hence the need for “Ukraine’s recovery“, which cost is expected to be between 400 and 1,000 billion dollars. In this framework, European Union – which this year has allocated 18 billion euros to pay salaries, pensions, and public services in Ukraine – allocates another 50 billion euros for the “recovery” of Ukraine, taking away other vital resources from EU countries.

The plan stems from the failure of the “Ukrainian counter-offensive” which, according to what they announced, was supposed to break through the Russian lines and reconquer the “occupied territories“. The Ukrainian armed forces, financed, armed, and trained by NATO, equipped with the most modern weaponry (such as the German Leopard tanks) are suffering increasing losses. Hence the need for a new strategy.

“An unwinnable war / Washington needs an endgame in Ukraine,” [1] writes Samuel Charap, an analyst at the RAND Corporation: “A total victory on the field by either side is nearly impossible. Proper peace is impossible. However, it is possible that the two sides could settle for a Korean-style armistice line.” This scenario is further elaborated by Anders Rasmussen, NATO secretary general at the time when it demolished the Libyan State in war and started covert operations to do the same in Syria: “We know that Poland is very busy providing assistance specific to Ukraine. I do not exclude that Poland is even more involved in this context on a national basis and that it is followed by the Baltic states, with the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine.”