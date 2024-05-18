Argentinian Javier Milei (president of the Republic), Marine Le Pen from France (leader of the National Rally party who ran for the 2022 presidential election), André Ventura from Portugal (president of Chega! - Enough!), Amichai Chikl (Israeli minister in charge of diaspora affairs), José Antonio Kast (president of Chile’s Republican Party) and Santiago Abascal (Spanish politician and president of Vox) will be personally attending the “Europa Viva 2024” convention, to be held at the Vistalegre palace in Madrid.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Italy’s Georgia Meloni (President of the Council of Ministers), and from the United States Matt Schlapp and Roger Severino (both executives of the Heritage Foundation) will participate in the event via video conference.

On the eve of the European elections, the link between all these political figures is not ideological but financial. It is the US-Israeli Straussian [1], Elliott Abrams [2], co-founder of the Project for the New American Century, recently retired board member of the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) and president of the Tikvah Fund [3], who is financing the event.

As the saying goes, "whoever pays the piper calls the tune."