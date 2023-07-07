The old world is already dead, while a new world is only emerging. To understand what’s happening in the world, you need a variety of information sources. You can’t settle for the big three conformist news agencies AFP, AP and Reuters. You have to hear different opinions and confront contradictory arguments.

Contents of N°48 - 7 July 2023

EDITORIAL

– The Holy See’s Good Offices Mission

AMERICAS

– In Space, US military clearly outpaced by China’s

– The Grayzone’s audit of US arms spending in Ukraine presented to UN Security Council

– US Supreme Court dismantles progressive policies

– Justice Terry Doughty bans federal government from asking social media to censor arguments or opinions

– Joe Biden and the firing of Ukraine’s Prosecutor General

– ’Making Putin pay’

– Russia ready to release US spy who infiltrated Wagner

– Robert Malley laid off at the State Department

– Bolivia catches up in lithium mining

– British Justice continues to block Venezuela’s gold

EUROPE

– British Justice opposes the law of transfer of illegal immigrants

– The Orkney archipelago plans to request its annexation into Norway

– Riots in France

– Emmanuel Macron postpones his trip to Germany

– Lifting of parliamentary immunity of Catalan separatists confirmed

– Giorgia Meloni believes France exploits Africa

– The German vision of European Defense

– Opening of a bureau to investigate Russian crimes in Ukraine

– Koran burning in Sweden

– Sweden prevents the propagation of information about Ukrainian integral nationalists

– Viktor Orban notes the failure of the EU project

– Spain holds six-month presidency of European Council

– EPP calls for pause in EU Green Deal

– European Commission will subsidize up to 20% all defense tenders in Europe

– EU wants to seize frozen Russian assets

– Ukraine tries to protect Mikhail Saakashvili

– Attempted assassination of the governor of Crimea

– Michel McFaul shows how to deprive Russia of its missiles

– Beating of journalist covering trial of opponents of Ramzan Kadyrov

AFRICA

– Restoration of Egyptian-Turkish diplomatic relations

– Confusion in Senegal

– UN will not withdraw from Mali within six months

ASIA

– Benjamin Netanyahu changes his justice reform project

– Tel Aviv Police Commander resigns

– Knesset authorizes incarceration of minors

– Israel launches punitive expedition in West Bank

– Australia, Canada and UK condemn Israel’s policy

– UN worries about "missing Syrians"

– Lower oil production and exports

– Qatar tortures French-Algerian lobbyist

– Türkiye quietly supports Russia

– Disney Celebrates the Centenary of the Turkish Republic

– The People’s Mujahidin still supported by world political figures

– IAEA commits to Fukushima

– Japan-South Korea meeting

– U.S.-China escalation

INTERGOVERNMENTAL ORGANIZATIONS

– Vanessa Kerry appointed WHO "Special Commissioner for Climate Change and Health"

– Jens Stoltenberg reappointed to NATO Secretary General

– Iran becomes full member of SCO

– Türkiye to chair BSEC for six months