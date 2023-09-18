On 23 September 2023, the transitional governments of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger signed a security pact establishing the “Alliance of Sahel States” (AES).

“Our priority is the fight against terrorism in the three countries” declared the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mali, Abdoulaye Diop

The signing of this agreement confirms the analysis published on our website to the effect that the coups d’état in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger respond to the same crisis situation and are not commensurate with those in Guinea and Gabon [1].

It also confirms our take on the agreement reached by the United States with the new authorities in Niger, undermining France’s influence in the region.

Furthermore, as indicated in our analysis, this agreement does not modify the strategy of the new Nigerien authorities, but allows them to buy time in view of the regional war under preparation [2].