Contents of N°71 - 26 January 2024

EDITORIAL

0188 France’s secret war against Russia

AMERICAS

0189 U.S. expands by 1 million km2

0190 According to Joe Biden, Benjamin Netanyahu would not oppose the creation of a Palestinian state

0191 State Department Says There Will Be No Lasting Peace Without Palestinian State

0192 Washington opposes ceasefire in Gaza

0193 Images of beheadings, October 7

0194 U.S. Allies will have to arm Ukraine for them

0195 53% of Americans consider Joe Biden to be a puppet of Barack Obama

0196 A fake message from Joe Biden against himself

0197 House of Reps. fails to find records of predecessors on January 6 pseudo-’coup’

0198 Heritage Foundation Rates U.S. Army

0199 The Direct Cost of Immigration to the USA

0200 Donald Trump reopens the case of the attacks of September 11, 2001

0201 Mexico and Chile faced with the massacre of Gazans

0202 Venezuelan election campaign begins

EUROPE

0203 France sets up coalition for Ukrainian artillery

0204 The European Court of Human Rights condemns France

0205 Belgium joins the US coalition in the Red Sea

0206 Revival of political dynasties in Belgium

0207 Pedro Sánchez supports pro-Palestinian protests

0208 In Italy, the fascist salute is a crime only under certain conditions

0209 Migrants to Italy could wait... in Albania

0210 Robert Fico warns against Ukraine’s accession to NATO

0211 Josep Borrell denounces Israel’s support for Hamas

0212 The European Parliament against a Member State, Hungary

0213 U.S. Arms Kosovar Army

0214 Ukrainian army drugs its soldiers with ibogaine

0215 Volodymyr Zelensky establishes dual citizenship

0216 CIA appeals to Bashkirs in Ukraine

AFRICA

0217 Muslim Brotherhood delegation in Gaza

0218 Presidential election already skewed in Senegal

0219 Joseph Boakai, victim of malaise during his inauguration speech

0220 South Africa could block the passage of the Cape of Good Hope

ASIA

0221 Israel rejects Saudi proposal

0222 Gaby Eskenazi and Benny Gantz avoided an attack on Hezbollah

0223 New Clashes in the War Cabinet

0224 Benjamin Netanyahu doesn’t want a Palestinian state

0225 Destruction of Al-Isra’ University

0226 Benjamin Netanyahu’s trial continues

0227 Israel could transfer PA tax management to others

0228 Itamar Ben Gvir gives orders to shoot without warning

0229 Benjamin Netanyahu claims to attack Iran

0230 Will the Axis of the Resistance Respond to Israeli Targeted Assassinations?

0231 The death toll of journalists in Palestine

0232 An ambiguous Hamas report

0233 Lebanese Forces Against Syrian Refugees

0234 Western pressure on Lebanon

0235 Appointments in Syria

0236 Jordan worried about Gaza’s ’Day After’

0237 Israel murders Youssef Omid Zadeh in Damascus

0238 New attacks against the International Coalition in Iraq

0239 Mohamed Shia al-Sudani calls for the departure of the International Coalition

0240 Saudi Arabia may not join BRICS

0241 Saudi Arabia’s economic future is guaranteed

0242 Ansar Allah takes stock of Anglo-Saxon bombings

0243 Ansar Allah Specifies Its Targets

0244 "Guardian of Prosperity" Communicates

0245 UAE buys Socotra Island VIPs

0246 Qatar confirms delivery of medical supplies to Gaza

0247 Türkiye may launch an attack against PKK in occupied Syria

0248 Ibrahim Raisi in Ankara

0249 Indian Army in the Arabian Sea

0250 Pakistan backs Iran

0251 Charges against Pita Limjaroenrat dropped

0252 Hun Manet warns of a ’color revolution’

0253 South Korea skeptical about DPRK’s hypersonic missile

0254 Vladimir Putin to visit North Korea soon

0255 China worried about U.S. cognitive warfare

0256 Taiwanese don’t trust the US

0257 Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party dissolves three of its factions

OCEANIA

0258 Australia and the Palestinian Authority

INTERNATIONAL MOVEMENTS

0259 The Western Ranking of Military Powers

INTERGOVERNMENTAL ORGANIZATIONS

0260 High Commissioner for Human Rights denounces attacks on Arabs in West Bank

0261 Many delegations go to the UN Security Council to call for the two-state solution

0262 NATO holds largest military drills since the end of the Cold War

0263 One of the two obstacles to Sweden’s NATO membership has been removed

0264 Russia supports the Non-Aligned