Voltaire Network

The Future of the Levant

by Thierry Meyssan

We can’t resist publishing Thierry Meyssan’s editorial in al-Watan, Syria’s leading daily newspaper. He describes the United States/Russia agreement for the Levant.

Voltaire Network | Damascus (Syria)
+
JPEG - 65.5 kb

Over the past century, the United Kingdom and then the United States have successively courted all states and faith groups in the Middle East. They have fuelled confessional conflicts in such a way as to make themselves indispensable, according to the old principle of "Divide and conquer".

President Trump was elected three years ago with the plan to end the US Empire and bring his country’s forces back to the service of his fellow citizens. According to the analysis of his ephemeral security adviser, General Michael Flynn, withdrawing his troops from the wider Middle East while bringing peace to it means ending religious conflicts and therefore giving priority to sectarian states. In other words, Saudi Arabia must be de-wahhabited, Israel must be de-jewed, Iran must be de-chiited and Gaza de-sunnised, and the sectarian constitutions of Lebanon and Iraq must be changed.

That is exactly what we are witnessing today.

Prince Mohamad Ben Salmane and King Salmane himself, although they derive their legitimacy from the Wahhabi Brotherhood, are constantly pushing it back in their country.

Avigdor Lieberman, president of the Russian-speaking Israel Beitenu party, has brought about the fall of Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and has been calling for a government without religious parties for a year. Two legislative elections later, General Benny Gantz may form a secular government of national unity, including Lieberman and Netanyahu, but without the religious parties. Otherwise, third parliamentary elections will have to be held.

Iran has imprisoned the main collaborators of former secular President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. The country is under financial pressure from the United States and Israel’s military. At some point, it will be preferable for it to change its own system of government and return to a nationalist policy.

While one half of the Palestinian Territories is secular, the other half is governed by Hamas. But the State of Palestine only exists because the rest of Palestine is a Jewish State. If Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to be a simple minister, he would quickly be caught by his country’s judiciary. His fall would not be that of the Likud, but that of the few supporters of the Greater Israel conqueror from the Nile to the Euphrates.

In Lebanon, despite massive demonstrations, it is impossible to reform the sectarian constitution that has plagued the country for three quarters of a century and a civil war. Indeed, a constituent commission can only be formed by respecting the sectarian balances and cannot therefore abolish them. And if a constituent assembly were to be elected, the sectarian parties would once again buy voters to maintain themselves. The only solution is the creation of a secular military government that reforms the Constitution itself before withdrawing for the benefit of elected civilians.

In Iraq, the situation is the same, although less caricatured. As in Lebanon, the protest is now led by the Shia majority. Despite the apparent contradictions, Moqtada el-Sadr is first a nationalist before being a Shiite. Just as in Lebanon, sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is first a nationalist before being a Shiite. It has always been said that Hezbollah would cease to exist in its current form when Israel was no longer a Jewish state.

This White House project meets that of the Russian Federation, which has always protected Christians, but has always opposed denominational states.

Translation
Roger Lagassé

Source
Al-Watan (Syria)

Attached documents

 
Al-Watan #3261
(PDF - 179.5 kb)
 
Thierry Meyssan

Thierry Meyssan Political consultant, President-founder of the Réseau Voltaire (Voltaire Network). Latest work in English – Before Our Very Eyes, Fake Wars and Big Lies: From 9/11 to Donald Trump, Progressive Press, 2019.

 
The Turkish invasion of Rojava
The Turkish invasion of Rojava
All that is hidden from you about the Turkish operation "Source of Peace" (3/3)
 
Kurdistan, imagined by French colonialism
Kurdistan, imagined by French colonialism
All that is hidden from you about the Turkish Operation "Source of Peace" (2/3)
 
The genealogy of the Kurdish question
The genealogy of the Kurdish question
All that is Hidden from you About Turkish operation "Source of Peace" (1/3)
 
Voltaire Network

Voltaire, international edition

Article licensed under Creative Commons

The articles on Voltaire Network may be freely reproduced provided the source is cited, their integrity is respected and they are not used for commercial purposes (license CC BY-NC-ND).

Source : “The Future of the Levant”, by Thierry Meyssan, Translation Roger Lagassé, Al-Watan (Syria) , Voltaire Network, 30 October 2019, www.voltairenet.org/article208196.html

Support Voltaire Network

You visit this website to seek quality analysis that enables you to forge your own understanding of today’s world. In order to continue our work, we need you to support our efforts.
Help us by making a contribution.

How to participate in Voltaire Network?

The members of our team are all volunteers.
- Professional-level mother-tongue translators: you can help us by translating our articles.

Peace or the Fight Against CO2: You Have to Choose your Priority
The New World is Emerging Before Us
The Turkish invasion of Rojava
All that is hidden from you about the Turkish operation "Source of Peace" (3/3)
The Turkish invasion of Rojava
by Thierry Meyssan
Donald Trump on the Death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi
Donald Trump on the Death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi
by Donald Trump, Voltaire Network
 
NATO behind the Turkish attack in Syria
NATO behind the Turkish attack in Syria
by Manlio Dinucci, Voltaire Network
 
Syria takes back its oil fields
Syria takes back its oil fields
Voltaire Network
 
Erdogan wants the Bomb
“The Art of War”
Erdogan wants the Bomb
by Manlio Dinucci, Voltaire Network
 