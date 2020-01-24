Voltaire Network

EU funds embezzled by Mogherini, Hariri and Mikati

Voltaire Network
+

According to TRT, the Turkish public television corporation, a complaint was lodged by European MPs against the former High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, and two former presidents of the Lebanese government, Saad Hariri and Najib Mikati, for embezzlement [1].

More than one hundred million dollars have been diverted from European aid funds intended for the management of Lebanon’s 2015 waste crisis.

The group of European MPs is led by Portuguese socialist Ana Gomes and French nationalist Thierry Mariani.

[1] “Exclusive: Mogherini under fire over stink in Lebanon from EU cash”, TRT, Januray 22, 2020.

Voltaire Network

Voltaire, international edition

Article licensed under Creative Commons

The articles on Voltaire Network may be freely reproduced provided the source is cited, their integrity is respected and they are not used for commercial purposes (license CC BY-NC-ND).

Source : “EU funds embezzled by Mogherini, Hariri and Mikati”, Voltaire Network, 24 January 2020, www.voltairenet.org/article209024.html

Support Voltaire Network

You visit this website to seek quality analysis that enables you to forge your own understanding of today’s world. In order to continue our work, we need you to support our efforts.
Help us by making a contribution.

How to participate in Voltaire Network?

The members of our team are all volunteers.
- Professional-level mother-tongue translators: you can help us by translating our articles.

Iran's drift towards US and Israeli behaviour
Behind the Scenes of U.S./Iran Relations
Preparing for a new war
Preparing for a new war
by Thierry Meyssan