EU funds embezzled by Mogherini, Hariri and Mikati

According to TRT, the Turkish public television corporation, a complaint was lodged by European MPs against the former High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, and two former presidents of the Lebanese government, Saad Hariri and Najib Mikati, for embezzlement [1].

More than one hundred million dollars have been diverted from European aid funds intended for the management of Lebanon’s 2015 waste crisis.

The group of European MPs is led by Portuguese socialist Ana Gomes and French nationalist Thierry Mariani.