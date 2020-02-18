Voltaire Network

In Syria, Russian Army called to the rescue by its US "colleagues"

Voltaire Network
+

On 16 February 2020, a US Army convoy lost its way in the Syrian countryside, turning up accidentally at Khirbet Hamo (near Kameshli). Visibly dumbfounded, the soldiers started shooting in all directions to protect themselves from imaginary danger, wounding a passer-by and killing a 14-year-old child. An angry crowd of some one thousand people gathered around clamoring for accountability.

The US convoy then called a nearby Russian military police brigade for help. The latter interceded between the two parties, enabling the US soldiers to wiggle out of a tight spot.

Voltaire Network

Voltaire, international edition

Article licensed under Creative Commons

The articles on Voltaire Network may be freely reproduced provided the source is cited, their integrity is respected and they are not used for commercial purposes (license CC BY-NC-ND).

Source : “In Syria, Russian Army called to the rescue by its US "colleagues" ”, Voltaire Network, 19 February 2020, www.voltairenet.org/article209233.html

Support Voltaire Network

You visit this website to seek quality analysis that enables you to forge your own understanding of today’s world. In order to continue our work, we need you to support our efforts.
Help us by making a contribution.

How to participate in Voltaire Network?

The members of our team are all volunteers.
- Professional-level mother-tongue translators: you can help us by translating our articles.

"NATO Go Home!"
"NATO Go Home!"
by Thierry Meyssan
The interpretation of the Shoah
The interpretation of the Shoah
by Thierry Meyssan
The deal of the century
The deal of the century
by Thierry Meyssan