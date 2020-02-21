France, Portugal, and the strange Venezuelan passengers

Two Venezuelan citizens on board an Air Portugal flight arrived in Caracas where they were met at the airport by the French ambassador.

The first passenger was traveling under a false identity, thereby contravening the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) international air transport agreement. The second passenger, who was the former’s maternal uncle, was carrying explosives in the hold.

The Venezuelan government sanctioned Air Portugal by banning all flights on its territory for 90 days. It also wrote to the French government denouncing its violation of the Vienna Treaty on the status of diplomats.

The passenger flying under a false identity was none other than former Assembly President Juan Guaidó. The French ambassador is Romain Nadal (photo), a close friend of former French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, and former French President François Hollande.