Voltaire Network

France, Portugal, and the strange Venezuelan passengers

Voltaire Network
+

Two Venezuelan citizens on board an Air Portugal flight arrived in Caracas where they were met at the airport by the French ambassador.

The first passenger was traveling under a false identity, thereby contravening the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) international air transport agreement. The second passenger, who was the former’s maternal uncle, was carrying explosives in the hold.

The Venezuelan government sanctioned Air Portugal by banning all flights on its territory for 90 days. It also wrote to the French government denouncing its violation of the Vienna Treaty on the status of diplomats.

The passenger flying under a false identity was none other than former Assembly President Juan Guaidó. The French ambassador is Romain Nadal (photo), a close friend of former French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, and former French President François Hollande.

Voltaire Network

Voltaire, international edition

Article licensed under Creative Commons

The articles on Voltaire Network may be freely reproduced provided the source is cited, their integrity is respected and they are not used for commercial purposes (license CC BY-NC-ND).

Source : “France, Portugal, and the strange Venezuelan passengers”, Voltaire Network, 21 February 2020, www.voltairenet.org/article209287.html

Support Voltaire Network

You visit this website to seek quality analysis that enables you to forge your own understanding of today’s world. In order to continue our work, we need you to support our efforts.
Help us by making a contribution.

How to participate in Voltaire Network?

The members of our team are all volunteers.
- Professional-level mother-tongue translators: you can help us by translating our articles.

"NATO Go Home!"
"NATO Go Home!"
by Thierry Meyssan
The interpretation of the Shoah
The interpretation of the Shoah
by Thierry Meyssan
The deal of the century
The deal of the century
by Thierry Meyssan