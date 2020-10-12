On 11 October 2020, the president of the self-proclaimed Artsakh Republic, Arayik Harutyunyan (photo), accused Israel of having actively participated in the “4-day war”in 2016 and of being involved, with full knowledge of the facts, in the one being carried out in 2020.

According to him, the suicidal intent of Turkey and Azerbaijan is incontrovertible as regards the systematic mass murder perpetrated by the populations of those two states in 1894-95 and again in 1915-23 against non-Muslims and the Armenian Orthodox community, in particular.

Israel supplied arms to Azerbaijan three days before the outbreak of hostilities, with another delivery taking place three days after the start of the war [1]. At present, Israeli officers are instructing the Azerbaijani army on the handling of the weapons.

For President Harutyunyan, Israel, which boasts to be a haven for the survivors of the "final solution", cannot overlook the genocide that is currently in the making. If Israel’s claims to want to prevent another genocie were sincere, she would immediately withdraw from the conflict.