Aude Buresi and Marc Sommerer, the investigating judges who replaced Judge Serge Tournaire in the inquiry into the funding of Nicolas Sarkozy’s election campaign, have indicted him for a fourth time, on 16 October 2020.

In 2011, after the overthrow of the authorities of the Libyan Arab Jamahiriya and country’s occupation by NATO, Thierry Meyssan reported having organized in Tripoli a cell in charge of tracking evidence of various embezzlements on the part of French politicians [1].

According to Thierry Meyssan, there is no doubt that Nicolas Sarkozy has committed serious criminal offenses, yet it is not acceptable to impose a sentence on him alone and not prosecute his rival, Ségolène Royal, whose campaign was also funded by Libya. Either justice is applied equally, or it becomes a political instrument. Finally, it is necessary to take an in-depth look into the funding of political campaigns which, despite the new legislative arsenal put in place, still require foreign money.

This affair should not be seen as an attempt at corruption by the Libyan state (which it also is), but above all as a malfunctioning of the French democratic system which must imperatively be redressed.