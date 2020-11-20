Australia and Japan have sealed a Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) involving their respective armies [1].
It was negotiated as part of a future global NATO [2], notwithstanding the Trump administration’s disapproval and the Pentagon’s efforts of getting the Quad (military agreement between Japan, Australia, India and the United States) back on track.
