Before the skeptical eyes of the entire world, President Nicolás Maduro announced that Venezuelan scientists have developed a drug, known as Carvativir, that is 100% effective against Covid-19 with no side effects.

The drug was allegedly tested for nine months. It is still not clear what it is based on, just that it is an antiviral medicine.

President Maduro asserted that it would be distributed to all the ALBA (Bolivarian Alliance for the Americas) allied countries. "Ten drops under the tongue, every four hours, and the miracle comes true" he assured, without specifying at what stage of the disease the drug should be administered.

Carvativir is dubbed "the miraculous droplets of Blessed José Gregorio Hernández" in reference to the founder of the Venezuelan school of virology who died in the Holy Orders and for whom Pope John Paul II began the process for canonization.

Venezuela, whose health system has collapsed, is also importing ten million doses Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine.