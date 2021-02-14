On 4 February 2021, Ofcom (the UK communications regulator) banned the China Global Television Network (CGTN) on the grounds that it reports directly to the Chinese government, an open secret that the network never denied.

In retaliation, on 11 February, China banned the BBC World News Channel, which claims to be independent despite being owned by the UK government.

Following in the footsteps of the United States, Western countries have censored Chinese information organs one by one, with China responding in kind. Gradually, the possibility of understanding between both parties is slipping away.