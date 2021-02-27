Klaus Schwab, the chairman of the World Economic Forum based in Davos, has acquired an international reputation by making the Great Reset a major working theme of his organization.

Klaus Schwab studied under Henry Kissinger at the Harvard School of Government.

Then, in the 1970s and 1980s, he served as managing director of Swiss engineering company Escher-Wyss (absorbed by Sulzer AG) which played an important role in the atomic research program of apartheid South Africa, carried out in violation of UN Security Council Resolution 418.

With the help of the European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs, French national Raymond Barre (member of the Trilateral Commission), he created a circle of business magnates which became the World Economic Forum. This name change was achieved with the help of the Center for International Private Enterprise (CIPE); the employers’ branch of the National Endowment for Democracy (NED/CIA). This is why he was registered in 2016 with the Bilderbeg Group (NATO’s agency of influence) as an international civil servant, which he never was officially.

Originating from a family of Nazi collaborators, Klaus Schwab calls himself a "transhumanist", an advocate for "equitable globalization".