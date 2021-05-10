The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 59% of U.S. voters believe that operators of social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter relay biased information.

This viewpoint is less clear-cut among the younger and less educated users of these social networks.

When posing separate questions, Rasmussen Reports found that the majority of US voters disapproved of the censorship of President Trump’s and the propagation of his messages. They felt strongly about putting an end to the immunity enjoyed by Facebook and Twitter.