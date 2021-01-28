The President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, announced that researchers have elaborated a drug capable of treating Covid-19 with no side-effects, called Carvativir. He also announced that it would be manufacured in large quantities and be made available to the member states of ALBA (Bolivarian Alliance for the Americas).

In doing so, he quipped about the capitalist practices of vaccine companies, emphasizing that the Venezuelan drug would come as a gift from God.

While caution should be exercised, the solution to the epidemic can only be arrived at through debate.

Social media giant YouTube (owned by Google), followed by Facebook and Twitter, are currently withholding any reports relating to Carvativir, despite having been approved by the Venezuelan health and pharmacological authorities. They deem that President Nicolas Maduro is spreading false hope and putting people at serious risk.

The other possibility, of course, is that these companies have an interest in promoting the vaccine strategy rather treating the sick.

Purportedly, Carvativir is a natural product with both anticoagulant and anti-viral properties.