Jack Dorsey, founder and legendary CEO of Twitter, has been asked to step down. His tenure at the helm of the company will end within the end of the year and will not be renewed.

Jack Dorsey was one of the most powerful and wealthiest billionaires in Silicon Valley. He even went so far as to censure Donald Trump when he was the sitting president of the United States.

However, his power depended on his investors. After running Twitter from 2006 to 2008, Dorsey was forced to resign for the first time. He nevertheless rebounded in 2015. Its main shareholder, Elliott Management (owned by Paul Singer), attempted to remove him again in 2020 and has finally succeeded.