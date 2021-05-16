The Israeli government justified bombing the building housing the Palestinian Al-Aqsa television channel on the grounds that it belongs to the Hamas, classified as a terrorist organization.

It further justified bombing the office building lodging the studios of the Qatar-based Al-Jazeera channel and US news agency Associated Press (AP) by claiming that it also served as the headquarters of Hamas military intelligence. When AP said it was unaware of it, the Israeli government retorted that it must be doing a poor job if it didn’t know who its neighbors were.

Israel refuses to provide evidence of the presence of Hamas military intelligence in the building.

The intentional attack and destruction of media constitutes a war crime.