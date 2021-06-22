In accordance with the Geneva summit agreements (known as Yalta II), on 17 June 2021, the House of Representatives voted to repeal the Authorization for Use of Military Force of 2001.

This text had granted all United States presidents the authority to launch a war against the authors of the attacks of September 11, 2001. According to the Congressional Research Service, this text was invoked on 39 occasions with regard to 14 countries [1].

It had been adopted on September 18, 2001, approving the Rumsfeld / Cebrowski doctrine which had not yet been made public [2]. Its abrogation is expected to be confirmed by the Senate by the end of June.