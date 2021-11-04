On 28 October 2021, former US Vice President Mike Pence (R) spoke to a room filled with members of the People’s Mujahedin (MEK) at the Washington Hilton Hotel.

Meanwhile, Michèle Fournoy (D), co-founder of the Center for a New American Security and current Under-Secretary of Defense, appeared virtually at another meeting of the People’s Mujahedin.

After being considered a terrorist organization by the West, the People’s Mujahedin (MEK) are back in favor. They are the only military organization capable of delivering blows inside Iran, even against the Islamic regime itself, as they demonstrated alongside Saddam Hussein during the Iraq-Iran war .