Canadian volunteers, in full combat gear, gathered at Warsaw airport awaiting transfer to Ukraine.

The Russian government has already announced that volunteer foreign fighters in Ukraine will be considered mercenaries and subjected to criminal prosecution.

On the Ukrainian side, the government boasted about having received more than 66,000 applications from volunteers all over the world, a third of whom have already been drafted.

The government of Senegal is the only one to have protested against the recruitment of mercenaries on its territory. It ripped into the Ukrainian ambassador for posting ads on the internet to recruit jihadists.