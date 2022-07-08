Oil and gas production at the Sakhalin-1 project (Russian Far East) collapsed after Exxon-Mobil and Shell pulled out due to the unilateral Western sanctions.

It plummeted 220,000 barrels per day to just 10,000, that is 22 times less.

The recorded loss amounts to 38 billion rubles. It is expected to impact the whole development of Siberia.

The abrupt interruption of production badly damaged the infrastructure. Once it is restored, a portion of the hydrocarbons will be spoiled and irretrievable.