Based on our own international network of reporters and correspondents we have created over the past six months, edited and constantly improved a weekly newsletter dedicated to the end of Western hegemony and the transition to a multipolar world.

This exceptional tool is only accessible by subscription.

– Yearly subscription: 150 euros

– Monthly subscription: 15 euros

Contents of N°25:

– Editorial: Israel holds the key to the Ukrainian conflict

– US Security Council declares the Wagner group a "criminal organization"

– Against domestic use of gas

– Next White House chief of staff Jeffrey Zients

– CSIS recommends sanctioning Russian and Chinese banks

– US Jews worried about Netanyahu government

– 54 influential US journalists paid by George Soros

– Congress to extend social media probes to TV stations

– US uranium ammunition for Ukraine

– The Biden administration against Google’s anticompetitive practices

– Migration pressure in the USA

– Las Vegas Arms Fair

– The dollar still central

– Lula dismisses the Brazilian chief of staff

– Lula condemns Russia’s "occupation" of Ukraine

– Fernández and Lula for a common Argentinian-Brazilian currency

– The UK is a coup expert

– Influential French journalists secret guests of President Macron

– Major demonstrations in France against pension reform

– Bruno Le Maire blocks RT France Bank accounts

– Anniversary of the Élysée Treaty

– France will raise its military budget to NATO standards

– Spain and France sign a Treaty of Friendship

– The Spanish right united against Pedro Sánchez

– Germany sends heavy tanks to Ukraine

– Denmark does not know how to finance its military budget increase

– Sweden will not join NATO as long as Turkey opposes it

– Finland won’t join NATO until Sweden can

– Hungary extends its ideological fight

– G7 and EU companies overwhelmingly stay in Russia

– EU embarrassed by Parliament’s vote against the Iranian Revolutionary Guards

– Two EU states to break diplomatic relations with Russia

– Serbia no longer wishes to join the EU

– According to President Zelensky Vladimir Putin is already dead

– Emese Fajk, high-flying con artist and spokesperson for the Ukrainian Foreign Legion

– Ukraine stores weapons in its nuclear power plants

– Ukrainian Military Intelligence chief accuses SBU of murdering Ukrainian hero

– Major reshuffle of the Ukrainian government

– Russia arms key official buildings in Moscow

– European Court of Human Rights declares jurisdiction over Russia

– US interests in Libya

– Partial meeting of the Arab League in Tripoli

– Arrest of a Tunisian Islamists leader

– The inappropriate aid of the Libyan Brothers to Tunisia

– The Moroccan Parliament against the European Parliament and France

– Morocco denies wanting to host a US military base

– Burkina Faso ends military cooperation with France

– Separatists in Cameroon

– Gabon worried about an upcoming Spanish military base in Equatorial Guinea

– Eritrea withdraws from Ethiopia

– The trial of British investment in Nigeria

– Massacres in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

– One more opponent to President Kagame dies

– China-Russia-South Africa naval maneuvers

– Benjamin Netanyahu bends before the Supreme Court and prepares his reform

– Israel’s attorney general against keeping prime minister

– Israeli Media Law Reform

– Protest in Israel against PM’s reform plans

– Pentagon backs IDF but not Iran bombing plan

– Mike Pompeo condemns Benjamin Netanyahu

– Fundraising for Israeli extremists in the US

– Jordan worried about Israeli attitude to “Noble Shrines”

– Summits around Egypt and Jordan

– France prepares a summit for its candidate in Lebanon

– Iran’s aid to Syria

– Russia tries to solve the Kurdish problem in Syria

– Dangerous rivalry between Iraqi Kurds

– Iraqi PM turns to US side

– Saudi Arabia expects Israeli gestures towards Palestinians

– An Iranian satellite constellation

– Narendra Modi caught up in his past

– The Philippines wants to get along with China

– Difficult promotion of South Korea

– China at the South Pole

– Speaker of the US House of Representatives in Taiwan

– Jacinda Ardern gives up

And after these 14 pages of contextualized news, our documentation supplement lists on 9 other pages of more than 200 political science books published in January 2023 in five different languages.