Contents of N°25:
– Editorial: Israel holds the key to the Ukrainian conflict
– US Security Council declares the Wagner group a "criminal organization"
– Against domestic use of gas
– Next White House chief of staff Jeffrey Zients
– CSIS recommends sanctioning Russian and Chinese banks
– US Jews worried about Netanyahu government
– 54 influential US journalists paid by George Soros
– Congress to extend social media probes to TV stations
– US uranium ammunition for Ukraine
– The Biden administration against Google’s anticompetitive practices
– Migration pressure in the USA
– Las Vegas Arms Fair
– The dollar still central
– Lula dismisses the Brazilian chief of staff
– Lula condemns Russia’s "occupation" of Ukraine
– Fernández and Lula for a common Argentinian-Brazilian currency
– The UK is a coup expert
– Influential French journalists secret guests of President Macron
– Major demonstrations in France against pension reform
– Bruno Le Maire blocks RT France Bank accounts
– Anniversary of the Élysée Treaty
– France will raise its military budget to NATO standards
– Spain and France sign a Treaty of Friendship
– The Spanish right united against Pedro Sánchez
– Germany sends heavy tanks to Ukraine
– Denmark does not know how to finance its military budget increase
– Sweden will not join NATO as long as Turkey opposes it
– Finland won’t join NATO until Sweden can
– Hungary extends its ideological fight
– G7 and EU companies overwhelmingly stay in Russia
– EU embarrassed by Parliament’s vote against the Iranian Revolutionary Guards
– Two EU states to break diplomatic relations with Russia
– Serbia no longer wishes to join the EU
– According to President Zelensky Vladimir Putin is already dead
– Emese Fajk, high-flying con artist and spokesperson for the Ukrainian Foreign Legion
– Ukraine stores weapons in its nuclear power plants
– Ukrainian Military Intelligence chief accuses SBU of murdering Ukrainian hero
– Major reshuffle of the Ukrainian government
– Russia arms key official buildings in Moscow
– European Court of Human Rights declares jurisdiction over Russia
– US interests in Libya
– Partial meeting of the Arab League in Tripoli
– Arrest of a Tunisian Islamists leader
– The inappropriate aid of the Libyan Brothers to Tunisia
– The Moroccan Parliament against the European Parliament and France
– Morocco denies wanting to host a US military base
– Burkina Faso ends military cooperation with France
– Separatists in Cameroon
– Gabon worried about an upcoming Spanish military base in Equatorial Guinea
– Eritrea withdraws from Ethiopia
– The trial of British investment in Nigeria
– Massacres in the Democratic Republic of the Congo
– One more opponent to President Kagame dies
– China-Russia-South Africa naval maneuvers
– Benjamin Netanyahu bends before the Supreme Court and prepares his reform
– Israel’s attorney general against keeping prime minister
– Israeli Media Law Reform
– Protest in Israel against PM’s reform plans
– Pentagon backs IDF but not Iran bombing plan
– Mike Pompeo condemns Benjamin Netanyahu
– Fundraising for Israeli extremists in the US
– Jordan worried about Israeli attitude to “Noble Shrines”
– Summits around Egypt and Jordan
– France prepares a summit for its candidate in Lebanon
– Iran’s aid to Syria
– Russia tries to solve the Kurdish problem in Syria
– Dangerous rivalry between Iraqi Kurds
– Iraqi PM turns to US side
– Saudi Arabia expects Israeli gestures towards Palestinians
– An Iranian satellite constellation
– Narendra Modi caught up in his past
– The Philippines wants to get along with China
– Difficult promotion of South Korea
– China at the South Pole
– Speaker of the US House of Representatives in Taiwan
– Jacinda Ardern gives up
And after these 14 pages of contextualized news, our documentation supplement lists on 9 other pages of more than 200 political science books published in January 2023 in five different languages.
