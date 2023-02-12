Based on our own international network of reporters and correspondents we have created over the past six months, edited and constantly improved a weekly newsletter dedicated to the end of Western hegemony and the transition to a multipolar world.
Voltaire, International Newsletter is now published in seven languages.
This exceptional tool is only accessible by subscription.
Contents of N°27:
– Editorial: Ukrainian and Russian casualty figures according to Mossad
– The Chinese balloon affair
– US Justice at Ukraine’s service
– Republican Retaliation in Congress
– Republicans oppose gas stove ban
– Brian Deese leaves the White House
– Americans negatively judge the impact of the Biden administration
– Democrats no longer support a new Biden candidacy
– Strange SOTU address
– Pro-Israel US lawmakers warn against Benjamin Netanyahu’s policies
– CIA predicts Israeli-Palestinian conflict
– Former Twitter executives deny receiving orders from FBI
– Pope Francis’ meeting with Presidents Zelensky and Putin postponed
– Russia Today ceases operations in France and Germany
– Nord Stream was destroyed by the USA with a little help from Norway
– EU bans the purchase of Russian oil
– EU sets aside €1 billion for Ukraine’s reconstruction
– EU plans to ban renting poorly insulated buildings
– Accusation of organ trafficking in Moldova and Ukraine
– Already 19 million books removed from Ukrainian libraries
– Ukrainian families worried about their men
– CIA peace plan in Ukraine
– Ukraine declares PMC Wagner a "criminal organization"
– Use of chemical weapons by a Ukrainian unit
– Vladimir Putin denounces German support for Ukronazis
– Patriarch Kirill I was an informant of the USSR
– Follow-up to the Russian investigation into US biological labs in Ukraine
– US resumes New START disarmament negotiations with Russia
– Tunisian justice wants to get to the truth about 2013 killings
– President Kaiis Saied sacks his foreign minister
– Mali cleans up
– Sergey Lavrov beats the EU in Sudan
– Three Christian hierarchs in South Sudan
– Does Uganda practice or punish torture?
– DRC expels Rwandan soldiers from EACRF
– Netanyahu administration promotes illegal settlements
– 56 economists against Benjamin Netanyahu’s program
– France tries to reorganize Lebanon to its advantage
– Governor Riad Salamé running for his own succession at the head of the Lebanese Central Bank
– Syria, Russia reaffirm opposition to chemical weapons
– US “sanctions” prohibit aid to Syrian earthquake victims
– Türkiye exports US equipment to Russia
– Biden administration fails to force Türkiye to enforce ’sanctions’ against Russia
– Sadat Peker postpones his revelations
– Tehran reminds Paris that it gave Israel the nuclear bomb
– Mohammad Khatami returns to duty
– Attacks on military bases in Iran
– Imran Khan tries to discredit Pakistani justice
– India has two aircraft carriers
– Philippines accepts to host four new US military bases
– China’s balloon strategy
– Trial of pro-Western protest leaders in Hong Kong
– China supports Russian defense industry
– US strategy in Ukraine and Taiwan
