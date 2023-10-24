The old world is already dead, while a new world is only emerging. To understand what’s happening in the world, you need a variety of information sources. You can’t settle for the big three conformist news agencies AFP, AP and Reuters. You have to hear different opinions and confront contradictory arguments.

Contents of N°57 - 20 October 2023

EDITORIAL

• Western veto against a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

AMERICAS

• Canada Takes Unilateral Coercive Measures Against Moldovan Media

• Washington’s Goals in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

• Antony Blinken’s trip to his allies in the Middle East

• Antony Blinken’s message to U.S. vassals in the Middle East

• David Satterfield "Acting Envoy for Humanitarian Affairs in the Middle East"

• 15 U.S. Representatives Denounce Israeli War Propaganda

• Ron DeSantis denounces humanitarian aid in Gaza

• Republicans try to prevent Jacob J. Lew’s nomination

• House could sanction pro-Palestinian universities

• Arrest of Jewish pacifists

• Joe Bien takes part in the Israeli war cabinet

• Pentagon to secure U.S. satellites

• Coordination of the US and British armies

• Five Eyes Summit in California

• U.S. measures against the sale of computer chips to China

• U.S. measures against Iran

• International Summit on Latin American Migration

• Daniel Noboa, President of Ecuador

• 2024 Presidential election in Venezuela

• Argentina to judge Father Franco Reverberi

EUROPE

• London asks its citizens to leave Lebanon

• Rishi Sunak in Israel

• Podemos wants to sue Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas at the ICC

• Antonio Tajani criticizes ban on pro-Palestinian protests in France

• Boris Pistorius in Lebanon

• Scholz criticizes Russia’s stance on Israeli-Palestinian conflict

• First military exercise of the EU

• EU Council on the impact of the conflict in Gaza

• Nikol Pashinyan rewrites the history of the fall of the Republic of Artsakh

• Ukraine is no longer able to secure funding

• Ukraine attacks two Russian airports

• Volodymyr Zelensky won’t go to Jerusalem

• New archival documents on the massacres of Jews by Ukrainian integral Nationalists

• Vladimir Putin calls the protagonists of the Palestinian-Israeli war

• Russia repeals its ratification of the CTBT

AFRICA

• Egypt Seeks Comprehensive Settlement of Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

• Egyptian Humanitarian Aid Finally Possible

• Egyptian-Turkish talks

• Egypt reportedly supports Muslim Brotherhood in Sudan

• Israel evacuates its embassy in Morocco

ASIA

• Israeli Defense Minister Banned from Prime Minister’s Office

• Benjamin Netanyahu decides to bomb Gaza against the advice of some of his ministers

• Tsahal is planning to carpet bomb Gaza with JDAMs (S. Hersh)

• Israel’s government paralyzed

• Israeli Prime Minister’s Office refuses to work with General Roni Numa

• Information warfare on 𝕏

• Information Minister loses to military censorship

• Anti-Arab pogroms in the occupied West Bank

• Israel arrests suspects in occupied West Bank

• Wafa stresses that Hamas’ actions do not represent the Palestinian people

• Mahmoud Abbas sanctions Fatah senior figure

• Muslim Brotherhood deplores Hezbollah’s weak commitment

• Hezbollah blinds IDF on northern border

• Lebanon’s Muslim Brotherhood to the rescue

• Protest escalates in front of U.S. Embassy in Lebanon

• Cancellation of Joe Biden’s summit in Jordan

• Joe Biden puts pressure on Iraq

• Marginalized Muslim Brotherhood in Yemen

• Indirect negotiations between Washington and Hamas

• Türkiye plays moderation in Israeli-Palestinian conflict

• U.S. Naval Groups Ready for Ethnic Cleansing

• Iran is not exerting pressure on Hezbollah

• Iran confirms Hezbollah ready to defend Gazans

• Indian law does not allow for the legalization of gay marriages

• Sergey Lavrov in Pyongyang

• China clarifies its position on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

• China invests even more in the Belt and Road Initiative

INTERGOVERNMENTAL ORGANIZATIONS

• World Health Organization Denounces Israeli Order to Evacuate Gazan Hospitals